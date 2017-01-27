'Chill down' helping Snowfest sculptors turn visions to reality

The carvers and sculptors who turn snow and ice into works of art at the annual Zehnder’s Snowfest have less than two days to turn their visions into reality.

Their biggest obstacle right now is the unseasonably mild weather.

"It's been great, warm. A little too warm, but it's finally starting to chill down,” Jay Leahy said.

The warmer temperatures, sunshine and showers Mid-Michigan has seen have been a challenge to carve around.

"It's very mushy, it's like carving a snow cone,” Jeff Hoger said.

"We're gonna’ have some late nights. All of us already have planned on being up all night because we had a rain delay for a couple of days,” Alphonso Foster said.

For teams like Big Al’s out of Flint, Mother Nature has thrown a bit of a wrench into their already ambitious designs.

"So we have to lower some things, make some things thicker just to make sure they're gonna stand,” Foster said.

No matter the weather, though, these world-class carvers say their creations will be top-notch come judging on Saturday.

"No worries, at all,” Foster said.

Big Al said his team thinks their luck is changing as cooler weather moves in.

Snowfest runs all weekend in Frankenmuth.

