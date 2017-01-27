'Can you hear me?' scam has police warning would-be victims

Authorities are warning of a potential scam that hinges on your answer to a simple question.

It’s called the “Can you hear me?” scam.

It begins when you get a call from someone you don’t know. The person on the other end of the line introduces themselves and their business, or it could be an automated call.

After their introduction comes the question.

“The next thing you hear is, they’ll say, ‘Can you hear me?’” said Jo Ann Hughes with the Norfolk, Virginia Police Department.

Our natural response is to say “yes” but that word is what gets you into this scam.

Police said scammers record your answer and sign you up for products you never asked for. If you try to deny the charges, they play back your verbal response and threaten to take legal action if you don’t pay.

“A lot of times, victims don’t want to come forward because they’re embarrassed,” Hughes said.

Police said the best thing you can do when you get a call from someone you don’t know is not answer the phone.

