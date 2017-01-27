Some Michigan parks to offer refuge from July 4 racket - WNEM TV 5

Some Michigan parks to offer refuge from July 4 racket

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Tired of all the rockets' red glare and bombs bursting in air around the Fourth of July? You're not alone.

Eleven of Michigan's state parks and recreation areas are offering fireworks-free camping from July 1-4. Participating campgrounds are located a good distance away from traditional community fireworks displays.

DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson says the quiet alternatives were designed especially with veterans and pet owners in mind.

Fireworks and other loud, unexpected noises can trigger intense discomfort for former military personnel dealing with post-traumatic stress. They can cause misery for sensitive animals as well.

Camping reservations for the no-fireworks period can be made up to six months in advance by calling 1-800-447-2757 or visiting http://www.midnrreservations.com .

