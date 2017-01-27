Man killed in crash with fuel tanker on Dort Hwy identified

Police have identified the man killed Friday morning after authorities say he rear-ended a semi-tanker truck on Dort Highway in Genesee Township.

It happened about 7 a.m. between Coldwater Road and Carpenter.

Investigators said a van was heading southbound in the 5300 block of Dort Highway when it rear-ended a fuel tanker that was stopped and waiting to turn into a business.

The driver of the van, 60-year-old Charles Reeves, of Mt. Morris, was killed.

The driver of the tanker, a 45-year-old Genesee Township man, was not hurt.

Dort Highway was closed between Carpenter and Coldwater Roads for several hours.

