Man killed in crash with fuel tanker on Dort Hwy identified - WNEM TV 5

Man killed in crash with fuel tanker on Dort Hwy identified

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police have identified the man killed Friday morning after authorities say he rear-ended a semi-tanker truck on Dort Highway in Genesee Township. 

It happened about 7 a.m. between Coldwater Road and Carpenter.

Investigators said a van was heading southbound in the 5300 block of Dort Highway when it rear-ended a fuel tanker that was stopped and waiting to turn into a business. 

The driver of the van, 60-year-old Charles Reeves, of Mt. Morris, was killed. 

The driver of the tanker, a 45-year-old Genesee Township man, was not hurt. 

Dort Highway was closed between Carpenter and Coldwater Roads for several hours. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.