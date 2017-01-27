Semi-truck kills man on freeway in Michigan, doesn't stop

Authorities say a semi-truck didn't stop after fatally striking a man who was putting gasoline into a van along Interstate 94 in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's department says 49-year-old Todd George Hodgkinson of Battle Creek man was dragged about 100 yards about 2:40 a.m. Friday along the eastbound lanes.

The truck also hit the side of the stopped van before failing to stop. Authorities are seeking the driver and are asking the public for help in finding the person. The truck is described as a dark-colored cab with a white trailer and likely has damage to the passenger side.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports two people with the stranded vehicle had minor injuries.

