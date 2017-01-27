Two pedestrians hit while walking on CMU campus

Authorities say two people were hit by a vehicle while walking on Central Michigan University's campus.

It happened about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the intersection of Washington and Preston Street in Mt. Pleasant.

Investigators initially called the incident a hit-and-run and were looking for a suspect vehicle described as a red four-door car. However, after posting to social media police learned the second victim spoke with the driver of the vehicle who indeed stopped.

A 20-year-old female suffered minor injuries. Police said the second victim, also a 20-year-old woman, was not hurt.

If you have any information, please call the Central Michigan University Police Department at 989-774-3081.

