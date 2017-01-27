Police identify Walmart theft suspects - WNEM TV 5

Police identify Walmart theft suspects

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police say they've identified a man and woman who are part of an ongoing theft investigation.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 24 about 12:30 p.m. at the Walmart located on Brockway Road in Saginaw Township. 

Surveillance video photos from the store showed the pair pushing shopping carts. Investigators said the woman in the photos took an item that fell out of a customer's shopping cart as they were leaving the store in front of her. 

The man was with the woman and appeared to see the incident, police said. 

Surveillance video showed the pair leave in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix. 

On Friday, police posted on Facebook that they had identified the two suspects. 

