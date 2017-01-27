MI included in outbreak of virus carried by rats

Michigan has been included in a multi-state outbreak of a virus carried by rats.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assisting health officials in 12 states investigating an outbreak of the Seoul virus.

The virus infected 8 people after they purchased rats from home-based rat-breeding facilities and animal suppliers in Wisconsin and Illinois.

The Seoul virus is a type of hantavirus, and has symptoms including:

Fever

Headache

Back and abdominal pain

Chills

Nausea

Blurred vision

Flushing of the face

Inflammation or redness of the eyes

Rash

People become infected after coming in contact with urine, droppings or saliva of infected rodents. That can be done when vacuuming or sweeping the nesting materials and tiny particles containing the virus get into the air.

Symptoms usually begin within 1-to-2 weeks after contact with the infected material.

One person had to be hospitalized, but all have recovered.

The potentially infected rodents may also have been distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

