S.O.S. computer system back up after outage

An issue with the computer system at the Secretary of State's Office has been resolved.
Secretary of State offices are back up and able to perform transactions. We apologize for the inconvenience people experienced.— MI Sec of State (@MichSoS) January 27, 2017
The outage made it impossible to complete transactions in person or online for most of the day.
State spokesman Fred Woodhams said officials got word of the issue shortly before offices opened at 9 a.m. Friday. He apologized and a post on Facebook encouraged people not to wait as the "outage could potentially last the rest of the day or longer".
Woodhams says the state is using an "outdated" mainframe computer system "that is not working." The state in 2015 sued Hewlett-Packard Co., accusing it of failing to complete a multimillion-dollar overhaul of computers at Secretary of State offices.
The S.O.S. said late fees will be waived on expirations today if customers complete their transactions on Monday.
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation)/Associated Press. All rights reserved.
