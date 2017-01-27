Student in custody after Michigan school shooting threat

Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after threatening to shoot up a school in southern Michigan.

Columbia School District Superintendent Pam Campbell says in a statement school staff members broke up a fight Thursday at the Columbia Central High School Fitness Center in Jackson County involving three high school students and two junior high students.

Campbell says one of the students threatened to shoot up school and burn it to the ground. Columbia Township police were called and the Jackson Citizen Patriot reports the student was taken to the Jackson County Youth Center.

Prosecutors are expected to review the case.

Campbell says the student in custody "had no readily apparent means to carry out such a threat," but officials still are taking the threat seriously.

