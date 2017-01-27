Midland looking for new City Manager

Midland is looking for a new City Manager.

City Manager John Lynch announced his resignation effective April 30.

Lynch, who has served in the position since 2006 is leaving to be president of Three Rivers Corporation.

In 2005 Jon was named Leader of the Year by the Leadership Midland Alumni Association, in 2014 he received the Midland Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Award and in 2016 was named Outstanding Community Administrator by the Michigan Association of Planning.

“Midland is a wonderful community and my family and I are excited about this new chapter of our lives in the region. I am so grateful for the hard work, commitment, and friendships of the City staff, City Council, and citizens,” said Lynch. “I have been fortunate to work for, and with, truly amazing people who put the interests and welfare of the community first.”

Plans are underway to begin searching for Lynch’s replacement. If you have any questions, call (989) 837-3301.

