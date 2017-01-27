Heading to Snowfest? Take a pic with the TV5 filter! - WNEM TV 5

Heading to Snowfest? Take a pic with the TV5 filter!

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

If you’re heading out to Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankemuth, make sure to take a selfie with the TV5 filter!

First, head to the area near the TV5 ice desk.

Second, take a picture on Snapchat of you looking glamorous.

Third, swipe left until you find the TV5 filter. (Available 12-7 pm on Jan. 27-28)

Then share it with us!

