Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run, reward offered

Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run, and now a cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to bring in the driver.

It happened on Jan. 26 shortly after 8:30 p.m. on W. Court Street just east of the I-75 overpass in Flint Township.

Fred Schwartz, 35, of Flint Township, was found on the side of the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Schwartz was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene, police said.

Police officers located debris from the suspect's vehicle, which included clear headlight lens plastic and maroon/burgundy colored body parts.

Police would like the driver of the vehicle to come forward for questioning. They are also urging any witnesses to come forward with information.

If any body shops in the area witness any repair damage similar to the vehicle involved in the incident they are urged to contact 911.

If you have any information call Det. Chris Weber at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

