Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run, reward offered

Frustrations are mounting as a Mid-Michigan park continues to be targeted by vandals.More >
Frustrations are mounting as a Mid-Michigan park continues to be targeted by vandals.More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
Five people have been charged after investigators say they found crystal meth, crack cocaine, heroin and an active meth lab.More >
Five people have been charged after investigators say they found crystal meth, crack cocaine, heroin and an active meth lab.More >
Police have identified the man whose body was pulled from the Saginaw River over the weekend.More >
Police have identified the man whose body was pulled from the Saginaw River over the weekend.More >
Detroit Police say that a 2-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody.More >
Detroit Police say that a 2-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody.More >
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of abandoning her 7-month-old child in a motel room for more than 20 hours.More >
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of abandoning her 7-month-old child in a motel room for more than 20 hours.More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.More >
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.More >