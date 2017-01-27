Grand Blanc High School Hires Clint Alexander as next head football coach

Grand Blanc High School is excited to welcome Clint Alexander to its staff. Clint is a former teacher and head

football coach at Concord HS and Northville HS. Most recently, he was the head football coach at Woodberry

Forest School in Virginia, where he compiled an 82-31-1 record over twelve seasons, winning the prep league

championship eight times. During his time at Woodberry, Coach Alexander sent 87 student athletes on to play

football at the college level and 3 to the NFL.

Coach Alexander was selected from a strong slate of candidates by a committee comprised of administrators,

coaches, parents and athletes. Clint’s professional references shared a multitude of positive attributes. He has

encouraged student athletes to become leaders and upstanding individuals in their communities and his players

were described as the embodiment of his school’s mandate to work hard, build character and develop

leadership both on and off the field. Coach Alexander strengthened the school’s community on campus and

enhanced its reputation off campus. He is described as dedicated, unselfish, organized, magnetic, a

tremendous team leader and program builder.

Clint and Elaine Alexander have three children and are looking forward to being part of our family oriented

community. Shelby is currently working and resides in San Francisco, Wyatt is a freshman at the University

of Alabama, and Colton is a sophomore at Woodberry Forest School and will join the GBHS Class of 2019

this fall.

According to Athletic Director, Jerrod Dohm, “Coach Alexander’s coaching style, football knowledge and

personality is a perfect fit for elevating the Grand Blanc program to the next level.”

Notable Recognition

VISAA Private School Coach of the Year 2016

Finished 7 seasons as the #1 ranked private school in Virginia

Prep League Coach of the Year - 6 times

Prep League Champions - 9 times

Central Virginia Coach of the Year 2010

Head Coach USA Football U15 Team 2015

Head Coach USA Football US National Team U18 2016

