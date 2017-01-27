Specialized sauna on display at Snowfest

In addition to the many attractions at Zehnder's Snowfest, patrons will find entrepreneurs hoping to drum up a little business.

One of those entrepreneurs brought a product people really warmed up to - a fully functional portable sauna.

It was a surprise the Ethan Gullickson, owner of Okomod Ideas, said can really help put things into perspective.

"We just wanted to get it out so people can understand it because people walk up and they're like 'A shipping container?' And then you come in and see it and you step inside and it's, it changes you. It changes your thoughts for sure," Gullickson said.

Okomod Ideas is based out of Plymouth, Michigan. Gullickson said the saunas, or even tiny homes, specialize in saving space.

"Just so we can get people out of the big homes that they don't need, that they're paying extra money for for no reason and using rooms - or not using rooms I should say," Gullickson said.

Snowfest attendees took full advantage of the warm pit stop.

"It's warm. It's nice. It's cozy. It fills up pretty fast when people are cold," said Shawn Brown, of Saginaw.

