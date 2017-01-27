Community celebrates life of woman dedicated to education

A community said goodbye to someone whose mission was to make sure everyone had a shot at a good education.

"Yes, to make a long story short, giving back was one of her number one things in life," said Sean Croudy, Lenore Croudy's son.

He said his mother's unconditional love for her community drove her to be such a nurturing leader in Flint.

"She always helped young people. A lot of friends and family here. You can tell how many people she touched by the amount of people that showed up. We had to lock the church because there was too many people in here," he said.

Lenore Croudy died last week. Her son said her funeral was all about celebrating his mother's life.

"She helped people give back to the community. She lifted up out community, especially the youth. She wanted to make Flint stronger," Sean Croudy said.

He said education was very important to his mother. She served on the Mott Community College Board of Trustees for more than 25 years and has been the recipient to numerous honors and awards.

Lenore Croudy also spent 40 years of her life working for the Flint school district as a teacher, assistant dean and education specialist.

Hundreds gathered to honor her and praise her selfless nature.

"We are here to say thank you and to honor all the wonderful things that she's done for this community," said Kerry Nelson, Flint City Council member.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.