Weather causes several vehicle accidents across Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

There were several vehicle accidents throughout Genesee County Friday evening.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. there were more than 20 accidents reported in the county. The accidents were spread out, but several appeared to be on highways in the Flint area.

Genesee County Central Dispatch said many of the accidents were weather related.

