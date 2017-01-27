UPDATE: 3rd suspect named in Walmart double slaying

A third suspect has been charged in the shooting deaths of two Flint men found dead in an SUV outside a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store.

"Dispatch advised there was a call here at this location. Sergeants from the MSP showed up to investigate, found two individuals deceased in the vehicle,” Lt. Paul Pummill said.

Pummill said that’s what happened about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at a Walmart located on M-21 in Owosso.

When police arrived they found two men, 31-year-old Joseph Michael Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Lee Hammond, both of Flint, dead inside a white Dodge Nitro.

During their investigation, police learned Carson and Hammond made a Craigslist post wanting to sell a quantity of marijuana. Two of the suspects, two brothers from Grand Rapids, agreed to meet with the men at the Walmart parking lot.

It was there the brothers decided to rob Carson and Hammond. They took the marijuana and shot both men in their vehicle.

On Sunday, police announced they arrested the brothers.

The first, 31-year-old Otis Smith, was taken into custody on Saturday, Jan. 28. On Sunday morning, police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Stewart Street in Grand Rapids where the second brother, 23-year-old Anthony Holloway, was taken into custody.

The brothers were arraigned by video on Tuesday from the Shiawassee County Jail in Corunna. The Grand Rapids men face charges including felony murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

On Feb. 1 a third person went before a judge in connection with the case.

Erin Mongar of Grand Rapids was arraigned on two counts each of felony murder and armed robbery and single counts of conspiracy to commit arm robbery and a firearms charge.

Police say the 34-year-old Mongar drove the getaway car.

