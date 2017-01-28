Local mail carrier goes 30 years with no accidents - WNEM TV 5

Local mail carrier goes 30 years with no accidents

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

A local mail carrier has earned her mark of distinction.

Judy DuPuis received a Million Mile Award Friday for 30 years of mail delivery with no accident.

DuPuis works out of the post office in Burt.

