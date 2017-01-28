Officers suspended, actions probed after attorney's crash

Grand Rapids police say three officers have been suspended without pay in connection with a traffic crash involving a former Kent County assistant prosecutor.

Authorities said late Friday the officers are off the job pending unscheduled termination hearings. Their names won't be released until Kalamazoo County prosecutors determine whether to file charges stemming from the Nov. 19 crash involving Joshua Kuiper.

Police said this month they are working to determine if Kuiper, who resigned, received preferential treatment. Investigators also want to know if Kuiper was drunk when he struck a parked car and hurt another motorist.

Officers suspected alcohol was a factor but never tested Kuiper's blood-alcohol level. He was ticketed for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Kuiper tells WOOD-TV the full truth will emerge in court.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.