Officers suspended, actions probed after attorney's crash

Police are on the ground and in the air in Saginaw looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.More >
Police are on the ground and in the air in Saginaw looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.More >
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.More >
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
CBS' new entertainment bosses got more than a warm welcome as reporters grilled them on the network's lack of diversity.More >
CBS' new entertainment bosses got more than a warm welcome as reporters grilled them on the network's lack of diversity.More >
One person is dead after a 1930s style Roadster overturned in a ditch.More >
One person is dead after a 1930s style Roadster overturned in a ditch.More >
Authorities say a 45-year-old man has died after a tire on a large front-end loader apparently exploded in southwestern Michigan.More >
Authorities say a 45-year-old man has died after a tire on a large front-end loader apparently exploded in southwestern Michigan.More >
A female student was allegedly followed home Wednesday morning.More >
A female student was allegedly followed home Wednesday morning.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
Frustrations are mounting as a Mid-Michigan park continues to be targeted by vandals.More >
Frustrations are mounting as a Mid-Michigan park continues to be targeted by vandals.More >
An HIV-positive former teachers' aide and track coach described as a "predator" by a Maryland prosecutor is facing more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse, including deliberately trying to infect his alleged victims with the AIDS virus.More >
An HIV-positive former teachers' aide and track coach described as a "predator" by a Maryland prosecutor is facing more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse, including deliberately trying to infect his alleged victims with the AIDS virus.More >