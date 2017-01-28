Slideshows: Ice and snow flying at Zehnder's Snowfest

At Zehnder’s Snowfest, looks are everything.

The snow and ice sculpting contest is all about detail and precision as judges examine each work of art.

"This asks what the purpose of the piece is. If it's an original idea. Did they do a well-designed idea? Is it communicated to the audience and what is the impact statement?" said Tom Gillman, a sculptor.

Gillman is one of three contestants who made a sculpture known as “Entry #3.” When they are done sculpting their own masterpiece, they put on their judge’s hat and check out the competition.

They said when it comes to judging, they don’t go easy.

“[I’m] pretty tough,” Gillman said.

Alongside Gillman is his son, Jacob, and Nelson Niederer. All three are from Mid-Michigan and have a background in working with their hands and carving wood.

They said the carving snow is a lot like carving wood, except if you make a mistake you can’t fix it with gorilla glue.

With their carving experience, Snowfest isn't a bad place to show off their talents.

"It's just fun. It's fun to see all of the little kids around here. Their eyes just light up when they see this stuff. It's pretty cool,” Niederer said.

They said even though they are in competition, the first rule is to have fun. Rule number two, though, is just as important.

"We didn't come here to lose,” Niederer said.

One of the biggest prizes of winning the whole competition is of course bragging rights, but the others will get a trophy for winning first, second and third place.

