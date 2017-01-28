Local organization helping homeless kittens

A local organization is trying to help solve a major animal problem - stray cats.

Angels Among Us hosted a free shelter building workshop to help homeless kittens.

The homes help keep the kittens warm during the winter, which speaks to the organizations mission.

“There’s a need for the trapping, neutering and spaying of these animals. There's a need to give them homes. We also have a food bank where people who are feeding these cats can come to us and get free food,” an organizer said.

Project Underdog, an organization helping to improve the lives of dogs helped out as well.

Angels Among Us has made more than 400 of these shelters since they began this project four years ago.

