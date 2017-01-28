Icy conditions cause major headaches

It was a busy Saturday night for first responders in Genesee County while snow and ice caused havoc on the interstates and side streets.

At times, drivers faced near whiteout conditions.

The crashes started happening around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 23 in the area of Thompson and Silver Lake Roads in Fenton.

At one point, north and southbound I-75 between Holly and Grange Hall Roads were shut down completely when multiple vehicles slid off the road.

Two drivers who were in an accident on I-75 near Miller Road in Flint shared the heart pounding moments when they knew they were in trouble.

"Everyone hit their brakes, and I tried but my brakes just weren't having it. So I moved over into the furthest lane but it was snowy so I spun and hit the wall, spun around and hit the wall on the other side,” Alishia Clark said.

"A truck, an older truck came across three lanes, he hit the side and bounced off. I had stopped braking just a little bit before that and he just stopped right there and I ran right into him,” Jeannette Wheeler said.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down and leave space between your vehicle and the one in front of you while driving during winter months.

