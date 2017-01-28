Free classroom supplies gifted to local teachers - WNEM TV 5

Free classroom supplies gifted to local teachers

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

School employees in a Mid-Michigan community got to shop for free classroom supplies this weekend.

Members of the Student MEA and MEA-Retired organizations provided supplies for Flint school employees to pick from.

Donations started last year and since then the Michigan Education Association Classroom Support Fund has raised nearly $40,000.

“A lot of times when we see that there are struggling communities especially with education we teachers always give out of our pocket to try and help others,” an organizer said.

Over the past two days more than 200 teachers were able to get new supplies.

