Heat top Pistons 116-103

MIAMI (AP) -- Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.

James Johnson scored 18 and Dion Waiters added 17 for the Heat, who tied a season high with 14 3-pointers. Ellington made three in a span of less than two minutes of the fourth quarter as Miami pulled away.

The Heat outscored Detroit 26-12 in the fourth quarter.

Miami was 11-30 at the midway point of its season -- and hasn't lost since.

Reggie Jackson scored 24 for Detroit, which got 17 points and 20 rebounds from Andre Drummond. Tobias Harris added 16 points and Marcus Morris scored 14.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.