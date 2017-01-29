Reward offered in armed robbery at gas station

Authorities need the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a Mid-Michigan gas station.

It happened on the evening of Jan. 18 at the Admiral gas station in Alma.

Surveillance video photos show the suspect wore a black sweatshirt and a black mask. The suspect was armed with what appears to be a knife.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt during the robbery.

Police did not say how much money was taken.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrested. If you know anything, please call Det. Jason Biehl at 989-463-8317.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.