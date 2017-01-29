Hockey players team up with mental health experts

Local hockey players teamed up with mental health experts Saturday to spread awareness in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

More than 15 agencies specializing in various forms of mental disease were the Dow Event Center for the Saginaw Spirit’s Mental Health night.

Expert Jennifer Whyte with McLaren Bay Region said the biggest problem with mental health issues is that the warning signs often go unnoticed.

“It’s not comparable to cardiac problems, so we’re giving them the tools to try and help them,” Whyte said.

The Spirit started the campaign to fight depression and mental illness after the death of one of their own, Terry Trafford, who committed suicide in 2014.

