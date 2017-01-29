Spirit win streak snapped in Sarnia

SARNIA, Ont. – On Sunday, the Saginaw Spirit and the Sarnia Sting battled for their fifth of six meetings this season. In the previous four meetings, each team had two victories. The Spirit continued to fight for the lead throughout the game, despite the efforts, the Sting took a 6-5 decision over the Spirit.

In the first period, the two teams jostled for momentum. You could feel the electricity in the building with both teams in desperate need of two points, the final playoff spot in the sight of the Spirit. Sting goaltender Justin Fazio and Spirit goaltender Evan Cormier stood their ground. The last line of defense wouldn’t let the puck see the back of their net. Shots on goal in the first period favored the Sting 10-5 and the game was scoreless.

The second period picked up as scoring opportunities amplified. The Sting started the scoring with a goal at 6:20 of the period. Jeff King and Jordan Kyrou carried the puck from the Sting zone into the Spirit zone, setting up Drake Rymsha for a shot at the hash marks to earn his 19th goal of the season.

At 8:44, the Spirit tied the game on a power play goal as Marcus Crawford sends the puck to Filip Hronek at the right circle, who sends it to Matthew Kreis at the left circle to earn his seventh goal of the season.

Kris Bennett earned a power play goal at 12:26 with a shot from the hash marks. Marcus Crawford and Matthew Kreis set up the play to put the Spirit in the lead.

An injury to Justin Fazio sent him off the ice and brought Aiden Hughes to the net, the goalie change ignited goal scoring for the Sting.

A one-timer from Jordan Ernst was blocked by Evan Cormier, Troy Lajeunesse earned the rebound to put the Sting in the lead, also assisting on the goal was Jeff King at 15:49 of the period.

At 16:05, Jordan Kyrou brought the puck into the Spirit zone from the Sting zone. Troy Lajeunesse caught a pass from Kyrou and scored as he was sliding on his knees, Jeff King also drew an assist on the play.

At 17:10, Franco Sproviero passed from the left circle across the front fo the net where Sean Josling scored his seventh goal of the season. Jaden Lindo also assisted on the play. Shots on goal in the second period were tied at 15 apiece. The Sting led the Spirit, 4-2.

The third period brought more scoring opportunities for both teams as the Spirit tried to mount a comeback. Marcus Crawford shot the puck to Kris Bennett at the blue line, who sent the puck to the back of the net with a wrist shot. Hayden Hodgson also assisted on Bennett’s second goal of the game at 9:47 of the period.

Jeff King sent the puck out of the Sting zone and towards Troy Lajeunesse in the neutral zone. Lajeunesse carried it into the Spirit zone and Jordan Kyrou backhanded the puck at the hash marks for a goal exactly a minute after the Spirit at 10:47 of the period.

The back and forth battle continued as D.J. Busdeker got the puck out from behind the net and Marcus Crawford assisted in setting up Brady Gilmour for a deflection goal off of the wrist shot from the blue line. Gilmour earned his 19th goal of the season at 14:30 of the period.

At 18:25, Jordan Kyrou earned a goal from the hash marks with assist to Drake Rymsha and Nick Grima.

Hayden Hodgson scored from the top of the right circle at 19:13, Marcus Crawford and Filip Hronek assisted in the attempt to tie the game.

The final shots on goal favored Sarnia 34-31 and the Sting earned a 6-5 decision over the Spirit.

