Mosque president says 5 dead in Quebec City shooting

The president of a Quebec City mosque says five are dead in the shooting in his mosque in the provincial capital.
Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui confirmed the number of dead late Sunday in a telephone call.
Authorities did not confirm the number of fatalities.
Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects have been arrested.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
When a local 16-year-old lost control of her car on a Mid-Michigan road the situation appeared grim.More >
When a local 16-year-old lost control of her car on a Mid-Michigan road the situation appeared grim.More >
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.More >
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.More >
Severe weather pounded Michigan Thursday with strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and possibly a tornado in one northern Michigan city. Storms moving in over Lake Michigan were very strong with some rotation that prompted a Tornado Warning in Antrim County in northern lower Michigan.More >
Severe weather pounded Michigan Thursday with strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and possibly a tornado in one northern Michigan city. Storms moving in over Lake Michigan were very strong with some rotation that prompted a Tornado Warning in Antrim County in northern lower Michigan.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said a couple was arrested after deputies and DSS workers discovered the man and woman had been keeping a baby in a cage.More >
Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said a couple was arrested after deputies and DSS workers discovered the man and woman had been keeping a baby in a cage.More >
Amiracle Estes was last seen in the area of Malibu Street in Lansing.More >
Amiracle Estes was last seen in the area of Malibu Street in Lansing.More >
It happened on August 3 at around 5 p.m. on Owendale Road, north of Rescue Road in Huron County’s Brookfield Township.More >
It happened on August 3 at around 5 p.m. on Owendale Road, north of Rescue Road in Huron County’s Brookfield Township.More >
Dozens of residents are out of their homes after an apartment fire Monday evening, and it could be more than a month before they're allowed back in.More >
Dozens of residents are out of their homes after an apartment fire Monday evening, and it could be more than a month before they're allowed back in.More >
A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."More >
A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."More >
Police are searching for two men, including a professor, for the brutal murder of a Mid-Michigan native.More >
Police are searching for two men, including a professor, for the brutal murder of a Mid-Michigan native.More >