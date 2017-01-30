Study: Bribe your kids to eat their vegetables

Convincing children to eat their vegetables can be tough, but a new study may have an easy solution.

U.S. researchers discovered if you convince kids to eat vegetables by depositing money into their piggy banks as a reward, many continued to choose healthier options even after the deposits stopped.

Researchers said if you give children the cognitive ability to understand the exchange, they will learn to eat healthy as well as the value of money. When you stop filling their piggy bank they will continue to eat the food because they are already in the habit of eating healthy.

Other suggestions made by health experts are to develop healthy eating habits when the child is still in the womb, offering vegetables frequently, eating with your kids and praising them for finishing their vegetables.

Read more about the study here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) /CNN. All rights reserved.