Protests continue in Michigan over immigration ban

Protests continued Sunday over the Trump Administration’s temporary travel ban. More than 2,000 people gathered at Detroit Metropolitan Airport to make their voices heard.

“No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcome here,” protesters chanted.

Brad Phillips said he's afraid of new immigration polices playing out in this country and the tone they set for his 10-, 8-, and 2-year-old.

“I've heard my whole life that history repeats itself and I'm afraid,” Phillips said. “I'm here for them. I can't sit at home and not be a part of this.”

Protesters descended on McNamara Terminal, both inside and out, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting the entry of refugees from seven primarily Muslim countries, including Libya, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan.

Eric Travis is with the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan.

“It is bad for America because America is built for Immigrants. We are all immigrants,” he said.

Travis said Trump's ban is against his faith.

“Banning people is segregation, is discrimination, is racisim,” Travis said.

Those in attendance said that most of all they're fearful that America is going back to a time in history that they don't want us to repeat.

“I just think this is horrendous. I'm Jewish, and my grandmother came here at the age of seven in 1907 to escape Europe,” Suzanne Levin said.

Levin created a sign comparing Anne Frank, the famed victim of the Holocaust, whose diary is still read in many American schools to Syrian refugees.

“Anne Frank, they just found the file of letters that her father had written for over two years to try and gain entrance to the United States,” Levin said.

Levin said history is her reason for protesting.

“Six million Jews and five million other people died in the Holocaust and that's why I'm here today,” she said.

The airport issued a statement following protests saying peaceful protesters gathered in five locations throughout the McNamara Terminal Sunday.

The facility's public safety team "coordinated with organizers to ensure demonstrators' voices could be heard, airport operations could continue and everyone remained safe."

Detroit Metro officials thanked Romulus police, state police and homeland security teams for their assistance.

No arrests were made.

President Trump also posted a statement on social media regarding his recent executive order concerning extreme vetting:

