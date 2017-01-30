Another Zehnder's Snowfest is in the books and the reviews are in.

"Really fantastic and great, Jan Burrows said.

Burrows and her husband, Ken, have been to nearly Snowfest since it started 26 years ago. They said seeing the snow and ice sculptures has been a tradition through multiple generations.

“Oh yes, it is a family tradition. We went without kids when they were younger and it's grown since,” Burrows said.

Usually walking around in 30-degree weather is not a leisure event, but for some folks the temperature is arbitrary. Whether it's the Autofest in September or Snowfest in January spectators said you can let the heat, rain, snow or freezing temperatures stop the fun.

"Because this is Michigan! This is what we do! We've got the four seasons and we love it. It's something to get you off the couch and get you outside,” Bob Raber said.

This week thousands of people have lined the streets of Snowfest. Some came for one day, some for several.

On the last day for this year, though, some are already putting in the request for the sculptures they'd like to see next year.

"Captain America! He's my favorite superhero!” Tyler McGee said.

Snowfest officially ended Sunday, but the ice and snow masterpieces will line the streets of Frankenmuth until they melt.

