Tennis tournament to bring thousands to Mid-Michigan

Another year for the annual Dow Tennis Classic underway at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.

“We've got the Women’s $100,000 Tourney Dow Tennis Classic, so we have women coming from all over the world coming to play,” said Scott Mitchell, executive director of Greater Midland Tennis Center.

The event kicked off on Sunday starting with qualifying rounds and the draw matches begin Tuesday.

Mitchell said they're seeing some very notable female athletes walking through their doors.

“A lot of these players you've seen on TV. We have players that were in the 4th round of the Australian Open which was one of the grand slams. Ten of the 32 did play down there at the open and now they’re here,” Mitchell said.

One of the very talented athletes, 16-year-old Alyvia Jones, is from right here in Mid-Michigan. Jones was born and raised in Midland and said she's been dominating the court for more than half her life.

“I’m just going to go out and play my game and we'll see how it goes,” Jones said prior to her first qualifying match.

The Dow Tennis Classic is one of a kind in Michigan and it’s expected to bring in thousands of spectators over the course of this upcoming week.

“Yeah it’s a big event so 15,000 people come and watch the tennis for the week,” Mitchell said.

The tournament runs all week.

The championship matches will be played next Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.