Fire at assisted living facility, no one hurt

Firefighters are on the scene of an assisted living facility in Genesee County.

The fire started just before 7:30 a.m. at Bentley Manor on Clio Road in Vienna Township, according to the Genesee County 911 Communications Center.

Investigators tell TV5 crews at the scene that the fire started in a closet.

Six adults with mental disabilities live at the facility with 1 caregiver, they were evacuated and taken to the Clio Senior Center.

No one was hurt.

Our crew at the scene said the fire was put out by 8:30 a.m.

