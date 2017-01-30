Michigan man kills girlfriend, self

Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend in Mecosta County before killing himself.

The sheriff's department says it responded Sunday night to the scene of the shooting in Colfax Township and found 48-year-old Kathleen Blackburn dead. The department says 33-year-old Gabrial Harkins shot Blackburn before fatally shooting himself.

Details about what led up to the shootings about 50 miles northeast of Grand Rapids weren't immediately released.

The deaths are under investigation.

