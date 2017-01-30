Clean-up continues after water main break at City Hall

Flint City Hall was open on Tuesday, a day after being closed due to extensive water damage caused by a water main break.

The leak began over the weekend in the third floor women's restroom and water went all the way to the basement.

"We had a pipe break that originated on the third floor. The water come down and come all the way down to what we call the basement level," said Sheldon Miller, with SERVPRO, the company cleaning up the mess.

He said his crew is working tirelessly to clean up.

"In older buildings in the winter time this is pretty common. We see a lot of it more so in the winter than in the summer time," Miller said.

Mayor Karen Weaver closed the building on Monday to keep employees safe and aid those who were working to clean up the mess.

Representatives from Weaver's office said it's not clear yet if any city documents were damaged or destroyed.

Miller said all of the structural damage is fixable.

"The pipe has been repaired. Not that much stuff needs repaired from the damage itself, just some of the carpet and the wall coverings have been affected," Miller said.

