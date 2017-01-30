Refund attempt turns into armed robbery

A refund attempt turned into an armed robbery and arrest, according to police.

Bad Axe Police said that on Jan. 30 a man walked into WalMart and wanted to refund some merchandise.

When an employee said no police said the man showed a gun and demanded cash.

He was given some and took off.

Working with the Huron County Sheriff’s Department, the Bad Axe Police Department tracked down a suspect and were able to take him into custody.

The 38-year-old Chesterfield man has several warrants out for his arrest from various police departments in the Detroit area.

He is in the Huron County Jail, but his name has not been released pending arraignment.

