Park service schedules public meetings on Isle Royale wolves

Federal officials are inviting the public to learn more about options for dealing with the declining gray wolf population at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.

The National Park Service has scheduled open houses for Feb. 14 in Duluth, Minnesota, and Feb. 15 in Houghton, Michigan. For those who can't attend, webinars are scheduled for Feb. 16 and Feb. 21.

Wolves have lived at the island park in Lake Superior since the late 1940s. But their numbers haves fallen dramatically in recent years and only two remain.

The park service released a draft plan in December with several alternatives. They include including taking more wolves from the mainland to the island, delaying a decision and doing nothing.

Written comments can be submitted through March 15.

