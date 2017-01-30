Police offer safety tips on Craigslist deals

Two men were killed after a Craigslist drug deal went bad.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said when it comes to crime, stopping it before it happens is key.

The two men were found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart in Owosso over the weekend. Wiles said it could have been prevented.

"Know where you're going to meet the person. Know what you can about the property. Be in a visible area," Wiles said.

He said police try to monitor illegal activity online as much as possible. By clicking the for sale section on Craigslist they find ads for drug deals and prostitution.

Wiles said staying away from illegal activity and always keeping your safety in the forefront is important when dealing with online trades. The Grand Blanc Police Department is a safe zone to make safe transactions.

"You can come here any time, seven days a week. There is always someone here to greet you in the lobby," Wiles said.

He is urging everyone to use their best judgment online.

"When you are doing online transactions, don't give out your personal information. Especially when dealing with an individual. Never give out your personal information," Wiles said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.