MSU's Miles Bridges earns 4th Frosh of the week honors

Badgers’ Happ named Player of the Week for second straight week; Spartans’ Bridges earns fourth Freshman of the Week plaudit
Player of the Week
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
F – So. – 6-10 – Milan, Ill. – Rockridge
- Averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game in leading the Badgers to a pair of Big Ten wins over Penn State and Rutgers
- For the week, shot 63.0 percent (17-of-27) from the field
- Scored 14 points, pulled down eight rebounds and swiped three steals in 26 minutes against visiting Penn State
- Poured in a career-high 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, corralled six rebounds, tallied four steals, handed out three assists and recorded a pair of blocks in the overtime win against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden
- Against the Scarlet Knights, became the only Big Ten player in the last 20 years to tally at least 30 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a single-game
- In conference games only, currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 17.1 points per contest, is fifth with 8.1 rebounds per game and leads the conference with 2.8 steals per outing
- Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor, and second in as many weeks
- Last Wisconsin Player of the Week: Ethan Happ (Jan. 23, 2017)
Freshman of the Week
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
G/F – 6-7 – Flint, Mich. – Huntington Prep
- Averaged 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game in the Spartans’ split against nationally-ranked Purdue and Michigan
- For the week, shot 55.9 percent (19-of-34) from the floor and 50.0 percent (6-of-12) from three-point range
- Poured in a career-best 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including five three-pointers, and pulled down seven rebounds with four blocks in the setback against the Boilermakers
- Recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three steals and a pair of blocks in the win against the visiting Wolverines
- Against the Boilermakers, his 33 points set Michigan State’s single-game freshman scoring record
- In conference games only, currently ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 15.9 points per contest and fifth with 8.1 rebounds per game
- Earns his fourth Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Michigan State Freshman of the Week: Miles Bridges (Jan. 16, 2016)
2016-17 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Nov. 14 Player (Co): Malcolm Hill, ILL and James Blackmon Jr., IND
Freshman (Co): Curtis Jones, IND and Miles Bridges, MSU
Nov. 21 Player: Peter Jok, IOWA
Freshman: Amir Coffey, MINN
Nov. 28 Player (Co): Melo Trimble, MD and Caleb Swanigan, PUR
Freshman: Miles Bridges, MSU
Dec. 5 Player: Nigel Hayes, WIS
Freshman: Nick Ward, MSU
Dec. 12 Player: Peter Jok, IOWA
Freshman: Isaiah Moss, IOWA
Dec. 19 Player: Caleb Swanigan, PUR
Freshman: Mike Watkins, PSU
Dec. 26 Player: Caleb Swanigan, PUR
Freshman: Nick Ward, MSU
Jan. 2 Player (Co): Nate Mason, MINN and Tai Webster, NEB
Freshman: Nick Ward, MSU
Jan. 9 Player: Caleb Swanigan, PUR
Freshman: Amir Coffey, MINN
Jan. 16 Player: Scottie Lindsey, NU
Freshman (Co): Miles Bridges, MSU and Mike Watkins, PSU
Jan. 23 Player (Co): James Blackmon, Jr., IND and Ethan Happ, WIS
Freshman (Co): Justin Jackson, MD and Carsen Edwards, PUR
Jan. 30 Player: Ethan Happ, WIS
Freshman: Miles Bridges, MSU
