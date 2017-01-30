MSU's Miles Bridges earns 4th Frosh of the week honors

Badgers’ Happ named Player of the Week for second straight week; Spartans’ Bridges earns fourth Freshman of the Week plaudit

Player of the Week

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

F – So. – 6-10 – Milan, Ill. – Rockridge

Averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game in leading the Badgers to a pair of Big Ten wins over Penn State and Rutgers

For the week, shot 63.0 percent (17-of-27) from the field

Scored 14 points, pulled down eight rebounds and swiped three steals in 26 minutes against visiting Penn State

Poured in a career-high 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, corralled six rebounds, tallied four steals, handed out three assists and recorded a pair of blocks in the overtime win against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden

Against the Scarlet Knights, became the only Big Ten player in the last 20 years to tally at least 30 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a single-game

In conference games only, currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 17.1 points per contest, is fifth with 8.1 rebounds per game and leads the conference with 2.8 steals per outing

Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor, and second in as many weeks

Last Wisconsin Player of the Week: Ethan Happ (Jan. 23, 2017)

Freshman of the Week

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

G/F – 6-7 – Flint, Mich. – Huntington Prep

Averaged 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game in the Spartans’ split against nationally-ranked Purdue and Michigan

For the week, shot 55.9 percent (19-of-34) from the floor and 50.0 percent (6-of-12) from three-point range

Poured in a career-best 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including five three-pointers, and pulled down seven rebounds with four blocks in the setback against the Boilermakers

Recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three steals and a pair of blocks in the win against the visiting Wolverines

Against the Boilermakers, his 33 points set Michigan State’s single-game freshman scoring record

In conference games only, currently ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 15.9 points per contest and fifth with 8.1 rebounds per game

Earns his fourth Freshman of the Week honor

Last Michigan State Freshman of the Week: Miles Bridges (Jan. 16, 2016)

2016-17 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14 Player (Co): Malcolm Hill, ILL and James Blackmon Jr., IND

Freshman (Co): Curtis Jones, IND and Miles Bridges, MSU

Nov. 21 Player: Peter Jok, IOWA

Freshman: Amir Coffey, MINN

Nov. 28 Player (Co): Melo Trimble, MD and Caleb Swanigan, PUR

Freshman: Miles Bridges, MSU

Dec. 5 Player: Nigel Hayes, WIS

Freshman: Nick Ward, MSU

Dec. 12 Player: Peter Jok, IOWA

Freshman: Isaiah Moss, IOWA

Dec. 19 Player: Caleb Swanigan, PUR

Freshman: Mike Watkins, PSU

Dec. 26 Player: Caleb Swanigan, PUR

Freshman: Nick Ward, MSU

Jan. 2 Player (Co): Nate Mason, MINN and Tai Webster, NEB

Freshman: Nick Ward, MSU

Jan. 9 Player: Caleb Swanigan, PUR

Freshman: Amir Coffey, MINN

Jan. 16 Player: Scottie Lindsey, NU

Freshman (Co): Miles Bridges, MSU and Mike Watkins, PSU

Jan. 23 Player (Co): James Blackmon, Jr., IND and Ethan Happ, WIS

Freshman (Co): Justin Jackson, MD and Carsen Edwards, PUR

Jan. 30 Player: Ethan Happ, WIS

Freshman: Miles Bridges, MSU

