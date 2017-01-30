Mid-Michigan immigrant fears effects of Trump's travel ban

Mid-Michigan residents fear the effects of President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from traveling to the United States from seven Muslim majority countries.

The president's actions are under attack by thousands of protesters across the county and lawmakers from both parties.

People were denied flights to America and at least 109 people were detained at U.S. airports.

Members of Congress said they will introduce new legislation to counteract the travel ban.

"This executive order was mean-spirited and un-American," said Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

Attorneys general from 15 states are submitting legal challenges to Trump's executive order, claiming it unconstitutional.

Thousands of foreign born Michigan residents said they are feeling anxious about the crackdown on immigration.

Dr. Fawaz Haddad immigrated to the U.S. from Syria more than 25 years ago. He is now a legal citizen and runs a pediatric doctor's office in Grand Blanc.

The recent immigration reform initiated by Trump has him questioning what is fair.

"For immigration, I of course disagree about them banning all Syrian or Iraqis because my mom is one of them who has a green card," Haddad said.

His mother has been sick and has been waiting to return to the U.S. from Syria once she recovers. Haddad is worried she will be detained at the airport.

"She is worried. So we should be separating these issues. Who has a legal Visa, whose background has been checked carefully," Haddad said.

He believes the safety of American citizens should always be the government's first priority. However, preventing people like his mother from getting here could cause turmoil for local families.

Haddad believes the government should only be looking at suspicious people, not targeting entire countries or religions.

"Those that don't have a legal Visa to come here or their background is suspicious. We should be looking at them," Haddad said.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) and his colleagues requested a meeting with the Department of Homeland Security regarding the executive order.

“We are deeply troubled by this unprecedented order and its implementation by the Department of Homeland Security,” wrote Peters and his colleagues. “We urge you to postpone implementation of this executive order until these questions have been answered, and, more importantly, you have had an opportunity to ensure that the legal, policy, and practical impacts of President Trump’s order have been fully and thoroughly reviewed.”

