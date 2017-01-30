Michigan's Kysre Gondrezick sweeps Big Ten women's hoop awards - WNEM TV 5

Michigan's Kysre Gondrezick sweeps Big Ten women's hoop awards

Posted: Updated:

Player and Freshman of the Week

Kysre Gondrezick, Michigan

G – Fr. – Benton Harbor, Mich. – Benton Harbor

• Name is pronounced KY-zer gon-dreh-ZICK

• Scored a career-high (and game-best) 22 points, highlighted by a career-best 6-of-10 three-pointers, while adding seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in Michigan’s 80-54 win over Northwestern Wednesday

• Also tied her career-high rebounding total and dished out at least five assists for the fifth time this season

• Becomes the first Big Ten student to sweep the player and freshman honors in the same week since Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard on Jan. 25, 2016

• Is the first Michigan student to sweep the Big Ten player and freshman honors in the same week since Dayeesha Hollins on Dec. 21, 2009

• Earns her first career Player of the Week honor

• Last Michigan Player of the Week: Hallie Thome (Jan. 2, 2017)

• Earns her fourth career Freshman of the Week honor

• Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Kysre Gondrezick (Jan. 16, 2017)

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll

Tyra Buss, Jr., G, IND: Averaged 20.0 ppg. and 3.0 apg. with a .500 field goal percentage in leading Indiana to a pair of Big Ten wins

Brionna Jones, Sr., C, MD: Registered 19.5 ppg., 5.5 rpg. and 2.0 bpg. with a .750 field goal percentage in Maryland’s two conference victories

Ashley Morrissette, Sr., G, PUR: Piled up 21 points, eight assists, a career high-tying six steals and five rebounds in Purdue’s home win over Nebraska on Thursday

2016-17 Big Ten Players of the Week

Nov. 14

P: Megan Gustafson, So., IOWA

F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH

Nov. 21

P: Teniya Page, So., PSU

F: Destiny Slocum, MD

Nov. 28

P: Nia Coffey, Sr., NU

F: Dominique Oden, PUR

Dec. 5

P: Nia Coffey, Sr., NU

P: Teniya Page, So., PSU

F: Gadiva Hubbard, MINN

Dec. 12

P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD

F: Tori McCoy, OSU

Dec. 19

P: Teniya Page, So., PSU

F: Dominique Oden, PUR

Dec. 26

P: Amanda Cahill, Sr., IND

F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH

Jan. 2

P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD

P: Hallie Thome, So., MICH

F: Victoria Gaines, MSU

Jan. 9

P: Kelsey Mitchell, Jr., OSU

F: Petra Holešínská, ILL

Jan. 16

P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD

F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH

Jan. 23

P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD

P: Kelsey Mitchell, Jr., OSU

F: Kaila Charles, MD

Jan. 30

P: Kysre Gondrezick, Fr., MICH

F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH

Copyright Big Ten Conference 2017.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.