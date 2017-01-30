Michigan's Kysre Gondrezick sweeps Big Ten women's hoop awards

Player and Freshman of the Week

Kysre Gondrezick, Michigan

G – Fr. – Benton Harbor, Mich. – Benton Harbor

• Name is pronounced KY-zer gon-dreh-ZICK

• Scored a career-high (and game-best) 22 points, highlighted by a career-best 6-of-10 three-pointers, while adding seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in Michigan’s 80-54 win over Northwestern Wednesday

• Also tied her career-high rebounding total and dished out at least five assists for the fifth time this season

• Becomes the first Big Ten student to sweep the player and freshman honors in the same week since Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard on Jan. 25, 2016

• Is the first Michigan student to sweep the Big Ten player and freshman honors in the same week since Dayeesha Hollins on Dec. 21, 2009

• Earns her first career Player of the Week honor

• Last Michigan Player of the Week: Hallie Thome (Jan. 2, 2017)

• Earns her fourth career Freshman of the Week honor

• Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Kysre Gondrezick (Jan. 16, 2017)

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll

Tyra Buss, Jr., G, IND: Averaged 20.0 ppg. and 3.0 apg. with a .500 field goal percentage in leading Indiana to a pair of Big Ten wins

Brionna Jones, Sr., C, MD: Registered 19.5 ppg., 5.5 rpg. and 2.0 bpg. with a .750 field goal percentage in Maryland’s two conference victories

Ashley Morrissette, Sr., G, PUR: Piled up 21 points, eight assists, a career high-tying six steals and five rebounds in Purdue’s home win over Nebraska on Thursday

2016-17 Big Ten Players of the Week

Nov. 14

P: Megan Gustafson, So., IOWA

F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH

Nov. 21

P: Teniya Page, So., PSU

F: Destiny Slocum, MD

Nov. 28

P: Nia Coffey, Sr., NU

F: Dominique Oden, PUR

Dec. 5

P: Nia Coffey, Sr., NU

P: Teniya Page, So., PSU

F: Gadiva Hubbard, MINN

Dec. 12

P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD

F: Tori McCoy, OSU

Dec. 19

P: Teniya Page, So., PSU

F: Dominique Oden, PUR

Dec. 26

P: Amanda Cahill, Sr., IND

F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH

Jan. 2

P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD

P: Hallie Thome, So., MICH

F: Victoria Gaines, MSU

Jan. 9

P: Kelsey Mitchell, Jr., OSU

F: Petra Holešínská, ILL

Jan. 16

P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD

F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH

Jan. 23

P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD

P: Kelsey Mitchell, Jr., OSU

F: Kaila Charles, MD

Jan. 30

P: Kysre Gondrezick, Fr., MICH

F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH

