Michigan's Kysre Gondrezick sweeps Big Ten women's hoop awards

Player and Freshman of the Week
Kysre Gondrezick, Michigan
G – Fr. – Benton Harbor, Mich. – Benton Harbor
• Name is pronounced KY-zer gon-dreh-ZICK
• Scored a career-high (and game-best) 22 points, highlighted by a career-best 6-of-10 three-pointers, while adding seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in Michigan’s 80-54 win over Northwestern Wednesday
• Also tied her career-high rebounding total and dished out at least five assists for the fifth time this season
• Becomes the first Big Ten student to sweep the player and freshman honors in the same week since Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard on Jan. 25, 2016
• Is the first Michigan student to sweep the Big Ten player and freshman honors in the same week since Dayeesha Hollins on Dec. 21, 2009
• Earns her first career Player of the Week honor
• Last Michigan Player of the Week: Hallie Thome (Jan. 2, 2017)
• Earns her fourth career Freshman of the Week honor
• Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Kysre Gondrezick (Jan. 16, 2017)
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll
Tyra Buss, Jr., G, IND: Averaged 20.0 ppg. and 3.0 apg. with a .500 field goal percentage in leading Indiana to a pair of Big Ten wins
Brionna Jones, Sr., C, MD: Registered 19.5 ppg., 5.5 rpg. and 2.0 bpg. with a .750 field goal percentage in Maryland’s two conference victories
Ashley Morrissette, Sr., G, PUR: Piled up 21 points, eight assists, a career high-tying six steals and five rebounds in Purdue’s home win over Nebraska on Thursday
2016-17 Big Ten Players of the Week
Nov. 14
P: Megan Gustafson, So., IOWA
F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH
Nov. 21
P: Teniya Page, So., PSU
F: Destiny Slocum, MD
Nov. 28
P: Nia Coffey, Sr., NU
F: Dominique Oden, PUR
Dec. 5
P: Nia Coffey, Sr., NU
P: Teniya Page, So., PSU
F: Gadiva Hubbard, MINN
Dec. 12
P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD
F: Tori McCoy, OSU
Dec. 19
P: Teniya Page, So., PSU
F: Dominique Oden, PUR
Dec. 26
P: Amanda Cahill, Sr., IND
F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH
Jan. 2
P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD
P: Hallie Thome, So., MICH
F: Victoria Gaines, MSU
Jan. 9
P: Kelsey Mitchell, Jr., OSU
F: Petra Holešínská, ILL
Jan. 16
P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD
F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH
Jan. 23
P: Brionna Jones, Sr., MD
P: Kelsey Mitchell, Jr., OSU
F: Kaila Charles, MD
Jan. 30
P: Kysre Gondrezick, Fr., MICH
F: Kysre Gondrezick, MICH
