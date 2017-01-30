Big Ten Announces Suspension of Ohio State Hockey Player

The Big Ten Conference office announced today that Ohio State hockey player Josh Healey has been suspended for one game, under the conference’s supplemental discipline process, as a result of an incident that occurred in a game against Wisconsin on Jan. 28.

The action was taken by the conference after a review of an incident that occurred near the 6:54 mark of the third period and resulted in the player receiving a major penalty for interference. Healey is ineligible to play in Ohio State’s next game on Feb. 3 against Michigan.

The Big Ten Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment.

Copyright Big Ten Conference 2017. All rights reserved.