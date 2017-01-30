BAY CITY, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced weekly men's basketball awards following Week 11 of the 2016-17 campaign. Ferris State sophomore center Zach Hankins earned GLIAC Men's Basketball North Division honors for the second time this season, while Ashland senior guard Boo Osborne captured South Division accolades also for the second time this year.

NORTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Zach Hankins, Ferris State

Ferris State University sophomore center Zach Hankins had a big weekend as the Bulldogs built a two-game lead atop the GLIAC. The 6-10 Hankins averaged 12.5 points along with 12 rebounds and four blocks in FSU's big league road wins at Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech. Hankins compiled 15 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks in Thursday's 86-80 win over the Wildcats in Marquette before coming back with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks as the Bulldogs beat Michigan Tech 77-76 in a thriller on Saturday in Houghton. With the two wins, FSU improved to 17-3 overall and stretch its win streak to 12 consecutive contests. Hankins shot 50% from the floor in the two wins and compiled 25 points, 24 rebounds, eight blocks, five assists and a steal to help FSU sweep its two-game road swing to the UP for the third consecutive year after it had been done only twice previously since 1988.

SOUTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Boo Osborne, Ashland

In key GLIAC South wins at Walsh and at home against Findlay last week, Ashland senior guard Boo Osborne averaged 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while hitting 14-of-18 from the field and 11-of-14 from 3-point range. He posted 23 points and hit six 3-pointers at the Cavaliers, then scored 20 points on five triples against the Oilers.

HONORABLE MENTION

NORTH: Luke Ryskamp (GVSU), Chuck Key (WSU), Zach Allread (NU), Garrett Hall (SVSU), Jordan Chartier (MTU)

SOUTH: Ronnie Williams (ODU), Taren Sulivan (UF), Sean Howard (LEC), Nick Czarnowski (HC), Trey Fletcher (WU)

