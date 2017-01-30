BAY CITY, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced weekly women's basketball awards following Week 11 of the 2016-17 campaign. Michigan Tech senior guard Morgan Anderson earned GLIAC Women's Basketball North Division honors for the third time this year, while Ashland junior forward Laina Snyder captured South Division accolades for the sixth time this season and fourth consecutive week.

NORTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Morgan Anderson, Michigan Tech

Michigan Tech senior guard Morgan Anderson had another solid week for the Huskies, leading Tech to a pair of key GLIAC wins. She scored 22 points in the win over Grand Valley State and made three baskets in the final 1:09 of the fourth quarter, including the game winner with 0.7 seconds remaining. Anderson followed up Thursday's performance with 18 points in a 70-56 doctor against Ferris State. Anderson matched a career high with nine assists against Ferris State and for the week dished out 14 of them. She also grabbed 10 rebounds and came up with four steals. On the season, Anderson is tied for third in the GLIAC in scoring at 17.7 ppg, she is averaging 4.4 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per contest.

SOUTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Laina Snyder, Ashland

In wins at Walsh and at home vs. Findlay for the No. 1-ranked Eagles, Ashland junior forward Laina Snyder averaged 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game while hitting 69.0 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the free-throw line. At the Cavaliers, Snyder had 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 25 minutes. Snyder followed that up with 20 points, eight boards, three assists and six steals in 23 minutes at home against Oilers.

HONORABLE MENTION

NORTH: Nastassja Chambers (WSU), Piper Tucker (GVSU), Jordyn Nurenberg (NU), Rachel McInerney (FSU), Emily Wendling (SVSU)

SOUTH: Bre Nauman (TU), Alexis Overly (ODU), Kayla Gabor (LEC), Allie Dittmer (HC), Brooklyn Wooten (WU)

