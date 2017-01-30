Family seeks help after losing mom, house in same week

As Damon Ledbetter looks through the photos on his cell phone he comes across the one of him and his mom before his prom.

It was taken six years ago and is his favorite photo.

"She was always happy. I mean, always kept a smile on her face. She never let you know she was down. She was always smiling. I love her. I love my mama so much," Ledbetter said.

He and his family are holding on to the memories they have of his mom, Tanisha Smith-Berry.

Last Monday Smith-Berry, her husband and their family lost just about everything inside their home when it caught fire. On Friday, her family was forced to deal with an even more devastating loss when she died after having an asthma attack.

"She was the joy of the whole world. Everybody loved her," said Lillie Johnson, Smith-Berry's aunt.

The family is trying to find money for her funeral and help get her family back in their home.

"If she had a dime or a penny and that's all she had and you came and you needed it, she gave it to you. She gave you whatever, the shirt off her back," Johnson said.

Ledbetter set up a GoFundMe page hoping to help out his family, all while trying to remain strong.

"Gotta stay strong for my sister though, my stepfather. Got to stay strong for the grandkids. I have to stay strong for everyone, have to stay strong. Keep it together," he said.

If you’d like to donate clothes, food or other item to help this family, you can drop them off at Paradise Funeral Chapel in Saginaw or at 1447 Gage St. in Saginaw.

