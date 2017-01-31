Proposed bill would protect retirees from registration tax hike - WNEM TV 5

Proposed bill would protect retirees from registration tax hike

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A local lawmaker wants to protect older Michiganders from a vehicle registration hike.

 At the beginning of the year, Michigan's gas tax and registration fees went up to raise money for roads and bridges. 

However, State Senator Jim Ananich of Flint said that could really put Michigan's retirees on a fixed income in a pinch. 

He introduced a bill Monday that would exempt Michigan residents who are 65 and older from the heightened cost of registration. 

