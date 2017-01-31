Snyder: Michigan must protect security, remain a welcoming state

State officials are speaking out about President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from traveling to the United States from seven Muslim majority countries.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is offering support for Trump:

The US must have an immigration policy that provides safety and security for our nation. — A.G. Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) January 30, 2017

A policy that is hopeful to all new Americans and which discriminates against no one. — A.G. Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) January 30, 2017

.@POTUS Trump's Executive Order is not a ban on Muslims, and he is placing the security of Americans first. — A.G. Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) January 30, 2017

Attorneys general from 15 states are submitting legal challenges to Trump's executive order, claiming it unconstitutional. Members of Congress also said they will introduce new legislation to counteract the travel ban.

On Tuesday, Gov. Rick Snyder also released a statement about the order:

"I support safe and secure borders. As the governor of Michigan, I also know firsthand the strong economic and entrepreneurial culture that has developed in our state because of the vast number of immigrants who have settled here for generations. Michigan has been one of the most welcoming states for legal immigration and properly vetted refugees. Michigan is the best place to live the American Dream and I will continue to encourage people to move here from other states and countries to fulfill their visions and find success. “I plan to reach out to other governors and the presidential administration to completely understand the security processes and procedures in place and how the new executive orders might affect people trying to legally enter Michigan. The President’s 120-day reassessment period is leading to a much-needed national dialogue on immigration policy, and I plan to be part of that discussion."

Trump’s order bans citizens from Libya, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days.

The president's actions are under attack by thousands of protesters across the county and lawmakers from both parties.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.