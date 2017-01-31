New medical center strives for zero wait times

A new medical center will begin serving Mid-Michigan residents this week.

MidMichigan Health more than quadrupled the size of its existing health park near Celebration Cinema in Mt. Pleasant.

The new MidMichigan Medical Center features 24-hour emergency services, the Mt. Pleasant Surgery Center and new waiting areas.

“So that should speed up our wait times significantly. Our goal is to have zero wait times for our patients, and we’re pretty adamant about that,” Ryan Thatcher said.

Other areas of the facility are under construction and will open as part of Phase 2 of the project.

The new center opens Wednesday, Feb. 1.

