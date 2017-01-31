Self-driving shuttles make big U.S. debut

Many people in Mid-Michigan rely on buses to get around, but the future of transportation is near and big changes could be coming to a shuttle near you.

The compact self-driving shuttle made it's big U.S. debut Monday during a test run in New Orleans.

It holds up to 12 passengers at a time and can travel at speeds up to 25 miles per hour.

While that may seem slow, the vehicle makers said it's all about safety.

"It's hard to believe but it's actually safer than a human being behind the wheel because it has a 360-degree view at all times instantly," an official said.

The shuttles could be hitting the road nationwide by late June.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved.